'I am boxing Manny Pacquiao next', claims UFC superstar Conor McGregor

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has claimed that he will be stepping back into the ring against Manny Pacquiao. McGregor posted a series of tweets on Friday night to share the news.

"It will be a true honour to have faced two of the greatest boxers of the modern era, afraid of a fight," he said.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

The Irish fighter also disclosed the location of his fight. He said: "I'm boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East."

Recently, McGregor lost a money rich boxing match to Floyd Mayweather, who then retired with a 50-0 unbeaten record.

McGregor mentioned Pacquiao in January when the Irishman was teasing his fans with a second boxing match. He said: "The Manny Pacquiao talks have been ongoing."

"An aspiration of mine now is to win a boxing world title. I think that would be a phenomenal feather in the cap and something I look to achieve in the future. And something I will achieve."

McGregor made a debut in pro boxing in 2017, whereas, 41-year-old Pacquiao is the reigning WBA welterweight champion and has won world titles in eight divisions.

In 2015, Pacquiao lost the richest fight of all time to Mayweather.

Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao wants to fight Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in the ring next year, an aide said in a statement Saturday.

"For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year," Pacquiao's special assistant Jayke Joson said, adding negotiations are ongoing