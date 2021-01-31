'Humanity and social media at its worst': Man Utd's Marcus Rashford racially abused

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has become that latest footballer to be subjected to racial abuse online after Saturday's 0-0 draw at Arsenal. The footballer said that it was "humanity and social media at its worst".

"Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes, I'm a Black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different," Rashford wrote on Twitter late on Saturday.

"So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you're just simply not going to get it here.

However, the 23-year-old decided to not take screenshots of the multiple messages he received as it would be irresponsible to do so.

"I'm not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so... there's nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don't need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated."

This week, Chelsea's Reece James, Man Utd's Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial, and West Brom's Sawyers were also the victims of online racial abuse this week.

The British ministers met top English players on Monday to discuss online abuse and discrimination as part of a series of 'Future of Football' discussions.

Football Association (FA) released a statement on Twitter: "We are united with all of football in our abhorrence of any racist abuse. This is not acceptable in any part of society."

"We will continue to work with the rest of the game, the government and social media platforms to remove this - and all elements of - discrimination from our sport."