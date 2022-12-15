How Yograj Singh's advice helped Arjun Tendulkar match his father's Ranji Trophy record on debut

Arjun Tendulkar scored a magnificent hundred on his Ranji Trophy debut playing for Goa. After shifting bases from Mumbai to Goa in a quest to be a starter in the XI, Arjun Tendulkar made a stunning statement. Coming to bat at number seven for Goa, Arjun smashed his maiden Ranji Trophy hundred (120), matching his father's 34-year-old record of scoring a century on debut in India's premier domestic tournament. Preparing under the guidance of Yograj Singh - Yuvraj Singh's father, Arjun made headlines of his own, something Yograj is highly proud of.

Before taking the field to face Rajasthan in this season's opener, Arjun had undergone a 15-day 'boot camp' with Yograj Singh in September this year. Known to be strict with his training methods, as even mentioned by Yuvraj in the past, Yograj was happy to take Arjun under his wings upon a request from Sachin himself. Well, this paid dividends as Arjun proved his mettle with the bat in hand.

Speaking with the Indian Express, Yograj said he was ready to train Arjun but only under one condition that no one will intervene during this period. Elaborating more on this, Yograj said, “In the first week of September, I got a call from Yuvi (Yuvraj), saying, ‘Dad, Arjun will be in Chandigarh for two weeks and Sachin has requested if you have time to train him’. How could I have said no to Sachin, he is like my elder son. But I had one condition. I told Yuvi, ‘You know my way of training and I don’t want anyone to intervene’.”

During those two weeks, Yograj revealed he told Arjun that he needs to forget that he is Sachin's son, and this is where it all began for them.

“I had told him that he must forget he is Sachin Tendulkar’s son for the next 15 days. I feel he was mollycoddled by coaches because he is Tendulkar’s son. I told him that he needs to get out of his father’s shadow,” Yograj said.