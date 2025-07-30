/How do India win final Test at The Oval vs England - wicketkeeper must score a fifty

The ongoing India vs England Test series is now down to one Test which India must win if they are to draw level in the five-game series. Trailing 1-2 after four Tests, India go into the must-win fifth Test, set to be played at the Oval from July 31 (Thursday) with high confidence after earning a hard-fought draw in Manchester. The Oval in London has been one of India's most favorite grounds albeit just two wins in 15 Tests but seven draws and six losses.

India's two wins at the Oval came in 1971 and 2021 by four wickets and 157 runs respectively. India lost the toss both times and were asked to bowl first in 1971 and bat first in 2021. Despite the limited data available for analysis, there's one thing which is common in both the wins India registered at the Oval - the wicketkeeper scoring a fifty-plus score in one of the innings of the Test.

In 1971, it was Farokh Engineer who scored 59 in India's first innings at number 7 but the team still conceded a first innings defeat. The second India won at the Oval, in 2021, Rishabh Pant scored 50 in India's second innings.

For the upcoming Test the same venue, India, however, will be without Pant after he was ruled out due a foot injury sustained in the fourth Test while batting. Dhurv Jurel is expected to replace Pant after keeping wickets for him for most part in the last two Tests. It'll be a big task for Jurel with the bat that he has to do now in the final Test at the Oval if India are to win and draw level in the series.