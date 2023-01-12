Hockey World Cup 2023 Tickets Online: How and where fans can buy tickets for Hockey World Cup online?

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: The Men's Hockey World Cup for 2023 will be the 15th edition of the Men's FIH Hockey World Cup. This World Cup is organised after every four years for men's national field hockey games under the aegis of the International Hockey Federation. This sports event will be held in Odisha, India from 13 January to 29 January 2023. A total of 16 teams will be competing with each other for the prestigious title of World Cup in field hockey.

The host country for the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup was announced in November 2019, and India was confirmed to host the tournament in January 2023. Apart from India, Belgium and Malaysia also proposed their bids to host the 2023 World Cup. After the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics, the quota of places available through continental championships including the World Cup hosts was increased from six to sixteen.

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Ticket Information

Tickets will be available through Paytm Insider.

Please keep in mind that you must exchange your ticket confirmation for a physical ticket at the tournament box office, which is located at each stadium. Keep in mind that the requirements for booking online tickets for international users are the same. It should also be noted that a single user can only buy two tickets. Please request adjacent seats during the ticket redemption process if you want to sit with your friends and colleagues.

Ticket Prices for Men's Hockey World Cup 2023:

Tickets for India Matches

Rs 500 for the West Stands

Rs 400 for the East Stands

Rs 200 for the North and South Stands

Tickets for non-India matches

Rs 500 for the West Stands

Rs 200 for the East Stands

Rs 100 for the North and South Stands

The following items are required to book the ticket