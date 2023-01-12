Hockey World Cup 2023 Pools: Team, Squads, Schedule all you need to know

Match Between Match Date Match Day Match Timings (Local) Argentina v/s South Africa 13th January 2023 Friday 13:00 Australia v/s France 13th January 2023 Friday 15:00 England v/s Wales 13th January 2023 Friday 17:00 India v/s Spain 13th January 2023 Friday 19:00 New Zealand v/s Chile 14th January 2023 Saturday 13:00 Netherlands v/s Malaysia 14th January 2023 Saturday 15:00 Belgium v/s Korea 14th January 2023 Saturday 17:00 Germany v/s Japan 14th January 2023 Saturday 19:00 Spain v/s Wales 15th January 2023 Sunday 17:00 England v/s India 15th January 2023 Sunday 19:00 Malaysia v/s Chile 16th January 2023 Monday 13:00 New Zealand v/s Netherlands 16th January 2023 Monday 15:00 France v/s South Africa 16th January 2023 Monday 17:00 Argentina v/s Australia 16th January 2023 Monday 19:00 Korea v/s Japan 17th January 2023 Tuesday 17:00 Germany v/s Belgium 17th January 2023 Tuesday 19:00 Malaysia v/s New Zealand 19th January 2023 Thursday 13:00 Netherlands v/s Chile 19th January 2023 Thursday 15:00 Spain v/s England 19th January 2023 Thursday 17:00 India v/s Wales 19th January 2023 Thursday 19:00 Australia v/s South Africa 20th January 2023 Friday 13:00 France v/s Argentina 20th January 2023 Friday 15:00 Belgium v/s Japan 20th January 2023 Friday 17:00 Korea v/s Germany 20th January 2023 Friday 19:00 2nd Pool C v/s 3rd Pool D 22nd January 2023 Sunday 16:30 2nd Pool D v/s 3rd Pool C 22nd January 2023 Sunday 19:00 2nd Pool A v/s 3rd Pool B 23rd January 2023 Monday 16:30 2nd Pool B v/s 3rd Pool A 23rd January 2023 Monday 19:00 1st Pool A v/s Winner 25 24th January 2023 Tuesday 16:30 1st Pool B v/s Winner 26 24th January 2023 Tuesday 19:00 1st Pool C v/s Winner 27 25th January 2023 Wednesday 16:30 1st Pool D v/s Winner 28 25th January 2023 Wednesday 19:00 4th Pool A v/s Loser 25 26th January 2023 Thursday 11:30 4th Pool B v/s Loser 26 26th January 2023 Thursday 14:00 4th Pool C v/s Loser 27 26th January 2023 Thursday 16:30 4th Pool D v/s Loser 28 26th January 2023 Thursday 19:00 Winner 29 v/s Winner 32 27th January 2023 Friday 16:30 Winner 30 v/s Winner 31 27th January 2023 Friday 19:00 Loser 33 v/s Loser 34 28th January 2023 Saturday 11:30 Loser 33 v/s Loser 34 28th January 2023 Saturday 14:00 Winner 33 v/s Winner 34 28th January 2023 Saturday 16:30 Winner 33 v/s Winner 34 28th January 2023 Saturday 19:00 Loser 37 v/s Loser 38 29th January 2023 Sunday 16:30 Winner 37 v/s Winner 38 29th January 2023 Sunday 19:00