Hockey World Cup 2023 Pools: Team, Squads, Schedule all you need to know
Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Before the mega event of the Hockey World Cup kicks off, take a look at all the teams, squads and the schedule forward. The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is starting on Friday, 13 January.
Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 will be held in the Indian state of Odisha from 13 January to 29 January. The matches will be held at two stadiums, Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The host country for the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup was announced in November 2019, and India was confirmed to host the tournament in January 2023.
A total of 16 teams will be competing with each other at the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Chile, England, France, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, and Wales.
Here is all the information on the number of pools, squads and the entire schedule of the world cup:
Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 teams and pools
All the teams are divided into four pool sets and will be competing with each other within the pools and then outside the pool.
Pool A
Argentina, Australia, France, South Africa
Pool B
Belgium, Germany, Japan, Korea
Pool C
Chile, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand
Pool D
England, India, Spain, Wales
Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Teams and Full Squads
Argentina:
Juan Catan, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Klein Zwitserland, Maico Casella, Martín Ferreiro, Germany Crefelder, Lucas Toscani, Uhlenhorst Mülheim, Lucas Vila, Banco Provincia, Nicolás Della Torre, Nicolás Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Banco Provincia, Tomas Domene, Matías Rey, San Fernando, Agustín Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustín Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso, Agustín Machelett, Bautista Capurro
Australia:
Andrew Charter, Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Joshua Beltz, Matthew Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Brand, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Jacob Anderson, Dylan Martin
Belgium:
Loic Van Doren, Arthur Van Doren, John-John Dohmen, Florent Van Aubel, Sébastien Dockier, Cédric Charlier, Gauthier Boccard, Nicolas De Kerpel, Alexander Hendrickx, Félix Denayer (Captain), Vincent Vanasch, Simon Gougnard, Arthur De Sloover, Loïck Luypaert, Antoine Kina, Victor Wegnez, Tom Boon, Tanguy Cosyns
Chile:
Araya Augustin, Amroso Augustin, Juan Purcel, Adrian Henriquez, Vicente Goni, Fernanado Renz, Jose Maldonado, Martin Rodriguez, Kay Gesswien, Andres Pizzaro, Juan Amoroso, Jose Hurtado, William Enos, Filipe Renz, Ignacio Contrado, Raimundo Valenzuela, Axel Ritcher, Axel Troncoso, Nils Strabucchi, Franco Becerra
England:
Ames David, Albery James, Ansell Liam, Bandurack Nick, Calnan Will, Condon David, Goodfield David, Martin Harry, Mazarelo James, Park Nick, Payne Ollie, Roper Phil, Rushmere Stuart, Sanford Liam, Sorsby Tom, Wallace Zach, Waller Jack, Ward Sam, Creed Brendan, Sloan Ian
France:
Arthur Thieffry, Mattéo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon, Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noé Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet (Captain), Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud, Corentin Sellier, Timothée Clément
Germany:
Alexander Stadler, Mathias Müller, Mats Grambusch, Lukas Windfeder, Niklas Wellen, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Thies Prinz, Moritz Trompertz, Moritz Ludwig, Jean Danneberg, Niklas Bosserhoff, Paul-Philipp Kaufmann
India:
PR Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Armanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Shar, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh
Japan:
Yamasaki Koji, Yamada Shota, Kawamura Yusuke, Kawahara Yamato, Tanaka Seren, Fukuda Kentaro, Takade Taiki, Niwa Takuma, Nagai Yuma, Fujishima Raiki, Nagayoshi Ken, Saito Hiro, Kato Ryosei, Ooka Ryoma, Ohashi Masaki, Tanaka Kaito, Kuroda Kisho, Ochiai Hiromasa, Kobayashi Masato, Yoshikawa Takashi
Korea:
Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Lee Gangsan, Lee Namyong, Jung Manjae, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Seo Inwoo, Ji Woo Cheon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Jun-woo, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Jeon Byungjin, Yang Jihun, Lee Juyoung
Malaysia:
Albert Adrian, Ashari Firhan, Azahar Amirul, Hamsani Ashran, Hasan Azuan, Hassan Najib, Jali Faiz, Jalil Marhan, Jazlan Najmi, Mizun Zul Pidaus. Othman Hafizuddin, Rahim Razie, Rosli Ramadan, Saabah Shahril, Saari Faizal, Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi, Silverius Shello, Sumantri Norsyafiq, Tengku Tengku, Muhamad Aminudin
Netherlands:
Maurits Visser, Lars Balk, Jonas de Geus, Thijs van Dam, Thierry Brinkman (Captain), Seve van Ass, Jorrit Croon, Terrance Pieters, Floris Wortelboer, Teun Beins, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Steijn van Heijningen, Pirmin Blaak, Jip Janssen, Tijmen Reijenga, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder, Jasper Brinkman, Dennis Warmerdam
New Zealand:
Dom Dixon, Dane Lett, Simon Child, Nick Ross, Sam Hiha, Kim Kingston, Jake Smith, Sam Lane, Simon Yorston, Aidan Sarikaya, Nic Woods (Captain), Joe Morrison, Leon Hayward, Kane Russell, Blair Tarrant, Sean Findlay, Hayden Phillips, Charlie Morrison, Connor Greentree, David Brydon
South Africa:
Nqobile Ntuli, Brad Sherwood, Connor Beauchamp, Dan Bell, Dayana Cassiem, Estiaan Kriek, Gowan Jones, Guy Morgan, Jacques van Tonder, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Jean Bouin, Mustapha Cassiem, Nic Spooner, Nduduzo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Almere, Samkelo Mvimbi, Jean Bouin, Sihle Ngubane, Tevin Kok
Spain:
Alvaro Iglesias, Borja Lacalle,Cesar Curiel, Xavier Gispert,Enrique Gonzalez Castejon,Gerard Clapes,Ignacia Rodrigues, Joaquin Menini, Jordi Bonastre, Marc Miralles, Marc Reyne, Marc Vizcaino, Mario Garin, Pau Cunill, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pere Amat, Rafael Villalonga
Wales:
Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser, Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley, Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker, James Carson, Jack Pritchard
Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Schedule
The following is the schedule for the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. Though this schedule is subject to FIH as any match can be re-scheduled depending upon the completion of the pool matches, cross-overs and quarter-finals. The World Ranking will be based on FIH World Ranking at midnight (GMT) on the final day of qualifiers.
|