The Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024 brought together the Indian hockey fraternity as the apex body celebrated 100 years of Indian hockey while also marking the golden jubilee of India's historic 1975 World Cup victory. To commemorate this milestone, Hockey India felicitated the members of the victorious 1975 World Cup squad, with the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award along with a cash prize of $58,000.

Among the evening’s top honours, Savita and Harmanpreet Singh were recognised as the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year 2024 winners in the Women’s and Men’s categories, respectively.

The awards ceremony began by honouring the biggest highlight of 2024—India’s bronze medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The members of the Indian Men's Hockey Team were felicitated with a scarf and a cash award of $17,000 each, while alternate players received $5,750 each, and support staff were awarded $8,600 each.

In the Individual Achievement Awards, Harmanpreet Singh was honoured with $11,500 for winning the FIH Men's Player of the Year 2024 at the FIH Hockey Star Awards 2024 and an additional $1,150 for the Play of the Tournament at the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Hulunbuir City, China.

PR Sreejesh received $5,750 for being named FIH Men's Goalkeeper of the Year 2024. Deepika was awarded $1,150 each for finishing as the

Leading Goalscorer and Best Player of the Tournament at the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, Rajgir, along with another $1,150 for being the Leading Goal scorer at the Junior Women’s Asia Cup 2024, Muscat, Oman.

Araijeet Singh Hundal was also recognised with $1,150 for winning the Player of the Tournament at the Junior Men’s Asia Cup 2024, Muscat, Oman.

The Milestone Awards 2024 recognised outstanding achievements in international hockey. Boby Singh Dhami, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, and Sakshi Rana were awarded $1,150 each for scoring a goal in their debut match. Jarmanpreet Singh and Shamsher Singh received $1,150 each for completing 100 international caps, while Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sumit were awarded $1,725 each for reaching 150 international caps. Amit Rohidas received $2,300 for completing 200 international caps, and Sushila Chanu was honoured with $2,875 for reaching 250 international caps.

The title-winning teams of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Hulunbuir City, China, and the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in Rajgir, Bihar, were each rewarded with $3,450 per player and $1,725 per support staff. Meanwhile, the Junior Men’s Asia Cup 2024 and Junior Women’s Asia Cup 2025 winning teams received $2,300 per player and $1,150 per support staff in recognition of their achievements.

The awards ceremony saw Savita winning the prestigious Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2024, receiving $5,750 along with a trophy. A pivotal member of the Indian women’s hockey team, Savita has been instrumental in its success and this was her second Goalkeeper of the Year title.

Recognised as one of the world's best first-rushers, Amit Rohidas won the Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year 2024, receiving INR $5,750.

Hardik Singh, who previously won both the Men’s Player of the Year and Midfielder of the Year awards, clinched the Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2024, receiving $5,750. Meanwhile, Abhishek, a key figure in India's forward line, retained his Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year, also receiving $5,750 and a trophy. Deepika and Araijeet Singh Hundal, who had breakthrough years with both junior and senior teams, won the titles Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2024 (Women Under-21) and Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2024 (Men Under-21), respectively, receiving $11,500 and a trophy each. Savita, Harmanpreet win big

Savita, who recently earned her 300th international cap and has been instrumental in the Indian women’s hockey team’s successes, secured her third Hockey India Balbir Singh Senior Award for Player of the Year 2024 (Women). Meanwhile, the current Indian men’s team captain, who led India to a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics and several other memorable victories, won his second Senior Player of the Year award. He was honoured with the same at the 4th Annual Awards in 2021. Both players received $29,000 and a trophy.

In a moment of great significance, the 1975 World Cup-winning team was honoured with the Hockey India Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award 2024, with $57,000. The legendary players present on the occasion included Shri Leslie Fernandez, Shri Onkar Singh, Shri Ashok Diwan, Shri B P Govinda, Shri Kaliah P E, Brigadier HJS Chimni, Shri V J Phillips (leading scorer in the competition), Shri Ashok Kumar, Shri Aslam Sher Khan, and Brigadier Harcharan Singh.

Shri Ashok Kumar received the award on behalf of the team captain, Shri Ajit Pal Singh, while Mrs Chanchal Randhawa (wife of Late Shri Surjit Singh), Shri Naveen Pawar (son of Late Shri Shivaji Pawar), Shri Satpal Singh (brother of Late Shri Mohinder Singh), Mrs Manjeet Kaur (wife of Late Shri Varinder Singh), and Mrs Sheela Kindo (wife of Late Shri Michael Kindo) were also present on this momentous occasion.

Speaking on the win, Savita said, "I am truly honoured to receive this award for the third time. This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of my teammates, coaches, family, and hockey fans. I am deeply grateful, and this recognition will only push me to work even harder. Thank you all for your love and encouragement—this one is for all of us!"

Harmanpreet Singh said, "These awards mean a lot—they serve as motivation for the young players watching today. I hope both our men’s and women’s teams continue to give their best without stressing too much about results. I also hope our Indian hockey family keeps winning more and more medals. Today is a very special occasion, and we are fortunate to celebrate it with our legends. Just like them, I hope we bring the World Cup home next year."