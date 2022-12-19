Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers preview: BBL 2022 HUR vs SCO live streaming & channel, match prediction
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers preview - Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23: The BBL league this season is being played in Australia between 8 teams. As many as 61 games will be held Down Under. Here, all details regarding the Livestream are given below
HUR vs SCO Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23: The Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns with the Perth Scorchers in match eight of the ongoing Big Bash League at Aurora Stadium, Launceston on Monday (December 19). While the league has just commenced, the Scorchers have gotten off to a winning start whereas the Hurricanes lost their opening clash and will now be desperate to get off the mark in the tournament. In the points table, the Perth line-up is in the third place whereas their opposition are languishing at the second-last position; the seventh spot.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers match prediction
After one game each, it looks like Perth Scorchers have a better chance of winning and making it two wins in a row. They won their opening tie by 38 runs, beating the Sydney Sixers, whereas the Hurricanes came second in their face-off versus the Melbourne Stars with their bowling and batting look dismal.
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers match details
The eighth match of the Big Bash League will be held between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes. The venue is the Aurora Stadium, Launceston. The match will get underway at 1:45 PM IST on December 19, 2022.
BBL 2022-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers squad details
Hobart Hurricanes squad: Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright, Zak Crawley (overseas replacement for Shadab Khan)
Perth Scorchers squad: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans (contract terminated), Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis (replacing Laurie Evans, first seven matches only)
Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Match 8
Date: 19th Dec 2022
Time: 1:45 PM IST
Venue: University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston
Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network
HUR vs SCO predicted playing 11
Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing 11: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade©(wk), Shadab Khan, Tim David, Asif Ali, James Neesham, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith
Perth Scorchers predicted playing 11: Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis(wk), Ashton Turner©, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff
How to watch HUR vs SCO live Streaming in your country?
In India, BBL 2022–23HUR vs SCO match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on Sony Liv app.
In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).
In Australia, Fox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.
In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.
In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.
In New Zealand, Sky Sport NZ will televise the matches.
In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.
In Canada, CBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.
In Caribbean, Sports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.
In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.