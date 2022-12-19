Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers preview: BBL 2022 HUR vs SCO live streaming & channel, match prediction

HUR vs SCO Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23: The Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns with the Perth Scorchers in match eight of the ongoing Big Bash League at Aurora Stadium, Launceston on Monday (December 19). While the league has just commenced, the Scorchers have gotten off to a winning start whereas the Hurricanes lost their opening clash and will now be desperate to get off the mark in the tournament. In the points table, the Perth line-up is in the third place whereas their opposition are languishing at the second-last position; the seventh spot.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers match prediction

After one game each, it looks like Perth Scorchers have a better chance of winning and making it two wins in a row. They won their opening tie by 38 runs, beating the Sydney Sixers, whereas the Hurricanes came second in their face-off versus the Melbourne Stars with their bowling and batting look dismal.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers match details

The eighth match of the Big Bash League will be held between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes. The venue is the Aurora Stadium, Launceston. The match will get underway at 1:45 PM IST on December 19, 2022.



BBL 2022-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers squad details

Hobart Hurricanes squad: Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright, Zak Crawley (overseas replacement for Shadab Khan)

Perth Scorchers squad: Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Laurie Evans (contract terminated), Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh, Tymal Mills, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis (replacing Laurie Evans, first seven matches only)

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Match 8

Date: 19th Dec 2022

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Venue: University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network

HUR vs SCO predicted playing 11

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing 11: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade©(wk), Shadab Khan, Tim David, Asif Ali, James Neesham, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith



Perth Scorchers predicted playing 11: Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis(wk), Ashton Turner©, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff

