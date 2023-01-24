HISTORIC! First-ever 'white card' shown in a football match. Know why

Footballing history was made during the derby match between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon in Portugal last week when the first-ever 'white card' was shown.

While football fans are aware of the 'red cards' and 'yellow cards', furnished by the referees for offending or ill-disciplined players, the white card is used when a 'good deed' is performed in the match.

During the 44th minute of the game, a fan in the stands became unconscious, forcing the referee to halt the game. It was at this time that medical staff from both teams ran into the stands to attend to the fan.

As the fan was treated, referee Catarina Campos gave the 'white card' which was applauded vociferously by the thousands of attendees across the stadiums. The medics of the respective teams were also applauded for their work.

As equipas médicas de Benfica e Sporting receberam cartão branco após assistirem uma pessoa que se sentiu mal na bancada 👏 pic.twitter.com/ihin0FAlJF — B24 (@B24PT) January 21, 2023 ×

The two clubs have a fierce rivalry but the moment of sportsmanship stood out as both sets of fans came together for the endearing moment.

Essentially, the card can be shown to anyone to recognise fair play and is designed to 'improve ethical value in the sport'.

So far, it is only being used in Portugal, It is highly unlikely that the white card will be seen in Premier League or any other top European league.

Akin to the added extra-time experiment by FIFA during the Qatar World Cup, the brandishing of white card has received a mixed response from the public.

While some appreciate what the card represents, others are indifferent to its symbolic nature. There is no reward or punishment for it. Thus, in a game that essentially celebrates or penalises any action, it becomes a moot point, according to the detractors.

