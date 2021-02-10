'His personality is very helpful': Virat Kohli on Rishabh Pant's antics behind the stumps

Team India suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of England in the first Test at Chennai. Skipper Kohli talked about a lot of things that didn't go in India's favour and which they would like to improve in future.

However, Kohli talked about wicketkeeper Pant and his funny comments behind the stumps. According to Virat, Pant's funny remarks behind the stumps are something that keeps the energy levels going for India.

Pant was heard saying things like My name is Washington and I wanna go DC’ and called out Cheteshwar Pujara as ‘Pujinder’ during the first Test against England.

Speaking about his antics, Kohli said, “He's (Pant) a guy who likes to have fun on the field. That’s his personality and essence. We want him to continue doing that manner because that keeps the boys entertained and conversation out there is very helpful when the situation is tough and the things are not going your way.”

“His personality is very helpful for the team. He brings in a lot of energy and we want him to continue the same way,” the Indian captain added.

England are 1-0 up in the four-match Test series against India. Virat and Co. need to win the remaining three matches or draw one and win two to seal a berth in the finals of World Test Championship.