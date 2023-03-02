'His approach was...': Harbhajan defends India's star batter despite poor outings in Indore Test vs Australia

Indian batters fell flat in both innings of the ongoing third and penultimate Test versus Australia, being held at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. Winning the toss, on Wednesday (March 01), captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat first but India only managed a paltry 109. In reply, Indian bowlers -- led by Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and R Ashwin -- managed to dismiss the Aussies for 197 but another poor show from the Indian batters, in their second essay, led to the home side bundling out for 163 at stumps on Day 2; setting up a mere 76-run target on Thursday (March 02).

With India starring on the brink of a heavy defeat in Indore, many former cricketers and fans have pointed fingers at Indian batters' flop showing in the entire Test. The likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, etc. fell flat whereas only Cheteshwar Pujara managed a fighting 59 in the second innings. Talking about Shubman Gill -- who has been in splendid form in white-ball format -- came into the playing XI in place of out-of-form KL Rahul. All eyes were on him but Gill returned with scores of 21 and 5. In the second innings, he danced down the track, off Nathan Lyon (who ended with 8 for 64), but was completely outfoxed by the off-spinner and departed for 5. Many criticised Gill's ploy but former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed the youngster.

“See, the game plan is simple here. You can't survive on this pitch with defence. Pujara was using his feet throughout his innings. If you're thinking that you can wait out for a spell and score runs later, it won't work. Even if you're playing on 70-80 on this pitch, you can get out with just one odd delivery,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the match.

“You have to look out for the opportunity to score runs. You need to see where you can get a four. Shubman wanted to go for a six, and when you consider the pitch condition here, his approach was right because you can't defend on this pitch for long,” Harbhajan further added.