'He’s an unbelievable tactical captain': Aaron Finch names Aussie star who should replace him as ODI skipper

Australia's T20I captain Aaron Finch surprisingly announced his retirement from ODIs last week confirming that the third ODI against New Zealand on Sunday was his last game in the fifty-over format. While he has brought down the curtains on his ODI career, Finch will continue to lead Australia in T20Is.

Finch captained Australia in a total of 54 ODI matches out of the 145 games he played in his ODI career. His retirement came after the right-hander's poor run with the willow which saw many question his credentials as captain. However, Finch himself decided to step down leaving Australia in search of a new captain ahead of the ODI World Cup next year.

While Test captain Pat Cummins remains one of the favourites to take over the reins in ODIs as well, Finch himself has backed his opening partner David Warner to lead Australia in the fifty-over format. However, Cricket Australia (CA) are in a tricky spot as far as Warner is concerned as the veteran batter has a lifetime ban on him from taking any leadership roles in the team.

Warner was banned for a lifetime from taking any leadership roles for Australia after his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. He was punished alongside the likes of former captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft by CA for their involvement in the scandal.

While his ban is yet to be lifted, Finch believes Warner should be given the opportunity to lead Australia as he is an unbelievable tactical captain. Finch said he loved playing under Warner while urging CA to overturn his leadership ban.

"I think CA (Cricket Australia) I think are revisiting what that looks like. He’s someone I’ve played under a few times for Australia when he’s had the opportunity to captain, and he’s been fantastic. He’s an unbelievable tactical captain and someone who at the time the guys loved playing under," Finch said on Triple M radio.

"I’m not 100 percent sure of what CA’s position is on it. But would I like to see it overturned? (Yes) he’s someone who, you do your time and he’s well and truly done that I think," he added.

Warner has been a vital cog in the Australian team across formats ever since his return from the one-year-ban on him imposed in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal in 2018. The left-hander played an instrumental role in Australia's maiden T20 World Cup triumph last year under Finch's captaincy.

