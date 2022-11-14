Here’s the reason why Sami Zayn missed WWE SmackDown

For more than eight years, Sami Zayn has done everything he could in WWE. He has constantly delivered on his roles, earning trust and adulation among the management and the fans.

However, he had to take a break this week, leading many to wonder what might be the reason behind his absence in the WWE SmackDown.

Earlier, Michael Cole said that Sami could not make it to the show due to personal reasons, but did not elaborate further.

Later, Zayn took to Twitter to explain about his miss in the match. He wrote in Arabic, after translating to English, read, “We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”

The phrase is a common prayer used in Islam after the death of someone close. While it could not be determined who passed away, there were enough speculations to suggest that was a beloved one.

He then followed it up with another message asking fans to consider donating to his charity.

"If you’ve enjoyed my work these past few months with #TheBloodline [or are just feeling Ucey] please consider donating to http://SamiForSyria.com," Zayn tweeted.

But Zayn and WWE television is yet to issue an official statement on this.

Even though Zayn didn’t appear on SmackDown, The Bloodline brawled with Brawling Brutes in the main event segment.

Despite Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa having an advantage, Drew McIntyre tied the numbers for the Brutes.

It is reported that the two sides will face off later this month at Survivor Series WarGames. Though confirmation is awaited.

