Here's how Class of 2011 World Cup-winning team wished captain MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday
From openers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag to MSD's favourite on-field partner Yuvraj Singh, from Suresh Raina to match winners Harbhajan Singh and Munaf Patel, most of the 15-member squad wished MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain of the 2011 World Cup winning team, celebrates his 42nd birthday on Friday, July 7. Dubbed the greatest white-ball leader ever, let alone in Indian cricket history, MS Dhoni tasted success in global events like none other.
He, to date, remains the only skipper in cricketer history to win all major white-ball events - including T20 World Cup (2007), 50-over World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).
Under his leadership and a star-studded squad at the helm, India ended the 50-over World Cup drought, winning the final against Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.
Chasing 275 against a potent Sri Lankan attack, India lost two wickets inside the Powerplay. While Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir steadied the innings with an 83-run stand for the third wicket, it was a match-winning partnership of 109 runs that saw India cross the winning line.
Though Gambhir ended with the highest score of 97 runs, it was an unbeaten 91 from the captain Cool, which sealed the deal for India.
Now, after 12 years, when India is again hosting the World Cup, the chips are high, and so is the expectation.
Meanwhile, several team members of the 2011 World Cup-winning team took to social media to send birthday greetings to their captain MS Dhoni on his 42nd birthday.
From openers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag to MS Dhoni's partner Yuvraj Singh, from Dhoni's go-to-man Suresh Raina to match winners Harbhajan Singh and Munaf Patel, most of the 15-member squad wished MS Dhoni.
May you always fly high like your helicopter shots.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 7, 2023
Happy birthday, MS! pic.twitter.com/f9aqiY6HV0
The Sun God has 7 horses to pull his heavenly chariot.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2023
In the Rigveda there are 7 parts of the world, 7 seasons & 7 fortresses
7 basic musical notes
7 pheras in a marriage
7 wonders of the world
And on
7th day of 7th month- Birthday of a top man @msdhoni , #HappyBirthdayDhoni . pic.twitter.com/ZZwXBT5mLV
Happy Birthday @msdhoni 🎂 here’s to some epic memories on the field! Hope you have a blessed year ahead 🎉 pic.twitter.com/jVzJ8PAAii— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 7, 2023
Happy birthday to my big brother @msdhoni ! 🎉 From sharing the pitch to sharing our dreams, the bond that we've created is unbreakable. Your strength, both as a leader and as a friend, has been my guiding light. May the year ahead bring you joy, success, and good health. Keep… pic.twitter.com/0RJXCKEz7B— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2023
Happy Birthday Bahubali 💪 @msdhoni .. May you continue to Inspire .. Have a great day Ahead #msdbirthday #DhoniBirthday pic.twitter.com/MzY3gF3He8— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 7, 2023
Wishing a very happy birthday to The Legend @msdhoni— Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) July 7, 2023
#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni #GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/BoPLfOSKL8
