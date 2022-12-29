Here's all you need to know about the United Cup 2023 - an inaugural edition of ATP-WTA joint event

With a massive prize money and ranking points on offer, the United Cup 2023 - ATP and WTA's joint-event will mark the beginning of the Tennis season in 2023. In partnership with Tennis Australia, this joint-event will take place across three different Australian cities - Sydney, Brisbane and Perth from December 29th 2022 to January 8th 2023. Huge names like Rafael Nadal, Taylor Fritz, Cameron Norrie, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, Matteo Berrettini, Alexander Zverev, and Iga Swiatek will be seen in action.

A combination of silver and a 24-carat-gold-plated United Cup trophy is crafted by Thomas Lyte - a Royal Warrant holder silversmith and goldsmith to Queen Elizabeth II. Before the group stage matches begin on Thursday, December 29th, here's all you need to know about the United Cup 2023 -

When and where will the group-stage matches of the United Cup 2023 take place?

The group-stage matches of the United Cup 2023 tournament will be held in Brisbane (Pat Rafter Arena), Perth (RAC Arena) and Sydney (Ken Rosewall Arena) from December 29 2022 to January 4 2023.

How many countries are participating in United Cup 2023?

Players from 18 different countries will be seen in action while each city will feature two groups of three countries competing in a round-robin format. Each tie will consist of two men's and women's single matches and one mixed doubles match that will be played across two days.

How can teams qualify for the semis?

Champions from all three cities will advance to the semis while the next-best performing team from the group stage will also move ahead. The semi-finals will be played between January 6-8.

How will the next-best performing team be determined?

A team's position in the group can be determined by the ties won, followed by the matches won, sets and games won. In case where two or more teams are tied, a head-to- head criteria will be considered.

What is the prize money and ranking points on offer?

USD 15 million is the prize money while 500 ATP and 500 WTA ranking points are on offer.

Let's take a look at the Groups -

City: Perth

Group A - Greece, Belgium, Bulgaria

Group F - France, Croatia, Argentina

City: Brisbane

Group B: Poland, Switzerland, Kazakhstan

Group E: Italy, Brazil, Norway

City: Sydney