HEA vs HUR preview and prediction: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes fantasy tips, BBL 2023 livestreaming
HEA vs HUR match of the BBL 2022-23 will take place on Friday at 2:30 PM IST. All details regarding the match, including preview, prediction, lineups, livestream and broadcast channels, are given in the article
HEA vs HUR match preview: Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see Brisbane Heat (HEA) and Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) locking horns in the 49th match of the league. The match starts at 2:30 PM IST and will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane. With three games remaining in the league stage, the Heat, headed by Jimmy Peirson, cannot afford to become complacent. They might go up to No. 4 in the points table with a win in their next match. The Heat are currently in ninth place with a net run rate of -0.721. They have won their last two games, and they just defeated the Melbourne Stars by a margin of three wickets. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, are sixth in the standings with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.270. To increase their prospects of moving on to the next round, they must win their next match.
Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) match details
Brisbane Heat (HEA) and Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) will meet at the Gabba, Brisbane on Friday, January 20. The match will be played at 2:30 PM IST. The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and the broadcast will be available on channels across Sony Sports network.
Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) to win the match.
How to watch Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) match live?
In India, BBL 2022–23 HEA vs HUR match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. All BBL matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on the Sony Liv app.
Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) match playing XI and Squad
Brisbane Heat playing XI (HEA):
Josh Brown, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Bazely, Michael Neser, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson
Hobart Hurricanes playing XI (HUR):
Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Zak Crawley, Tim David, D'Arcy Short, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Andrews, Nathan Ellis, Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith
Brisbane Heat full squad:
Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Josh Brown
Hobart Hurricanes full squad:
Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Billy Stanlake, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Mac Wright, Zak Crawley (overseas replacement for Shadab Khan), Jimmy Neesham (overseas replacement)