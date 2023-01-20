HEA vs HUR preview and prediction: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes fantasy tips, BBL 2023 livestreaming

HEA vs HUR match preview: Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see Brisbane Heat (HEA) and Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) locking horns in the 49th match of the league. The match starts at 2:30 PM IST and will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane. With three games remaining in the league stage, the Heat, headed by Jimmy Peirson, cannot afford to become complacent. They might go up to No. 4 in the points table with a win in their next match. The Heat are currently in ninth place with a net run rate of -0.721. They have won their last two games, and they just defeated the Melbourne Stars by a margin of three wickets. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, are sixth in the standings with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.270. To increase their prospects of moving on to the next round, they must win their next match.