/'He’s never been the most consistent,' AB de Villiers on Rohit's chances to play for India in 2027 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma answered his critics with a magnificent hundred in the final ODI of three-match series against England. India, however, lost the series 2-1 but Rohit's knock put a stop to retirement rumours. Now, former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers has said that Rohit will play a big part in India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans. Both, Rohit and Virat Kohli play only ODIs for India after retiring from T20s and Tests with upcoming 50-over World Cup being looked at as their last global event in India colours. While the tournament is still more than a year away, the veteran duo is expected to play an important role in it.

Rohit will play a big part in 2027 World Cup, says de Villiers

AB de Villiers acknowledged Rohit's lack of consistency but noted that the batter needs to be in side for the big matches. "He’s never been the most consistent player for a long period of time, a little bit up and down consistency-wise. But when the big matches present themselves, the big moments, Rohit Sharma needs to be in your side," de Villiers said.

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"You just can’t buy that at the supermarket, guys. What Virat and Rohit bring to the party, especially in pressure moments, changes everything.

"When you play big tournaments, it’s not your usual five-match ODI series in some country where there’s not a huge hype, or you’re not playing a different opposition every game. There’s a whole different kind of pressure when it comes to ODI World Cups and big tournaments, and that’s why I feel Rohit will play a big, big part," he added.

Rohit Sharma's recent form

The former skipper has played 288 ODIs for India and scored 11,895 runs at an average of 49 and a strike rate of 93. He also has 34 hundreds and 62 50s to his name to go with a best of 264 - highest individual score by a batter in ODIs.