'He left Indian Test team in good health, can’t say...' - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure

Virat Kohli, on January 15, announced that he is stepping down as the Test captain. The decision came as a huge shock for the entire cricketing fraternity, given his impressive record as the skipper in the red-ball format. With him quitting as the Test captain, Kohli's overall captaincy tenure for the national side also came to an end.

In mid-September 2021, Kohli had announced that he would be stepping down as the T20I captain following the World Cup, in the UAE. Post the mega event, he was sacked as the ODI captain before quitting the top post in Test. As the 33-year-old Kohli will now look to play freely -- without additional responsibilities -- in India's upcoming assignments, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Gautam Gambhir opined on Kohli's captaincy tenure. He feels that while the red-ball team is in good health at the time of Kohli's captaincy resignation, he cannot say the same about the white-ball sides.

“Between the last Test and ODI series, the new space has been hogged by Virat resigning from Test captaincy. I think it is an individual’s call and that is how it should be treated. I think Virat left the Indian Test team in good health but I can’t say the same about white-ball cricket. Our bowling resources in Test matches are a neighbor’s envy and owner’s pride. They have shown time and again that they are the engine room for a team’s performance. In limited-overs cricket, I’d have liked to see a more settled middle-order which Virat couldn’t create,” Gambhir wrote in his column for Times of India.

“In my book, Rohit Sharma should lead India across formats with Rahul as his deputy. One captain across formats will ensure consistency in style and approach of the Indian team especially considering that we have another T20 World Cup later this year,” Gambhir asserted.

Rohit Sharma has already replaced Kohli as the white-ball formats' captain. The Test captaincy is now up for grabs following Kohli's resignation, with Rohit, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, etc. in contention for the top job.

At present, Kohli is involved in the three ODIs between India and South Africa in the rainbow nation. Rahul is leading the side in Rohit's absence (due to hamstring injury).