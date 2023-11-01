'He is not...': Dawid Malan says coach Matthew Mott should not be blamed for England's CWC '23 debacle

Defending champions England have been a pale shadow of themselves in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition in India. In six games, England have managed only a solitary win and have lost to England, New Zealand and India by big margins. Thus, they are pretty out of the semi-finals race and are alive in the tournament only mathematically. English opener Dawid Malan opened up on England's struggles and feels one should not blame head coach Matthew Mott.

"Motty is not the one walking out on the field. We are being given everything we need to perform. As players, we need to take responsibility when we cross that rope," Dawid Malan told BBC after England's 100-run loss to hosts India in Lucknow on Sunday (Oct 29). He said, "The facilities and work, everything is being done as it always has been. We just haven't been able to find a way to get wins on the board. It has been frustrating from a players' point of view because we know we're better than that."

Malan further stated that players need to take more onus and give their all in the remaining three games -- with 2025 Champions Trophy qualification at stake. "I'm not involved in selection or any of those things, so I don't know how that works or who is in charge of all that, but as players, we need to take responsibility when we cross that rope," he opined.

The left-hander, who has one century under his belt in the ongoing ten-team tournament, feels only good performances can bury the outside noise and stated that the group still remains close knit despite the horrible campaign. Malan mentioned, "I guess whenever you have a poor campaign there is always someone who's going to be targeted whether it be the captain, players, coach or selectors. People's jobs are being scrutinised and players' careers are being scrutinised. The only way we can get the noise off the coach is by performing. And it is up to us in the next three games to win these games and take that narrative away because we have not performed."