'He got decent batting track,' says Aussie keeper Alex Carey on Virat Kohli's century in Ahmedabad Test

Indian batsman Virat Kohli's 28th Test century put India in a strong position at the end of day four of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. Kohli eventually got out for a mammoth 186 and by that time India had a lead of 91 runs in the first innings.

Kohli's innings has been appreciated by many, including the touring Australians and Aussie wicket-keeper Alex Carey, at the press conference after the day's play, reiterated the same.

“No surprise, he (Kohli) got in a decent batting track and went big and showed how to do it really. He’s a class player and he didn’t give us a chance really,” Carey said at the conference.

“We knew it was going to be tough bowling to Virat. We were able to contain him as much as we could and try to take wickets around him,” he added.

Kohli's innings has ensured that India, who finishedf for 571/9, take their out of question on the final day of the Test and Carey seemed to have agreed to same.

“It is going to be a massive challenge obviously,” Carey said, while adding, “We will put a fair bit of focus on that first hour of cricket and then we’ll see how that unfolds.”

Australia, after scoring 480 in their first innings, were 3/0 at the end of day four and trail by 88 more runs in the second innings. While India would be looking to make early inroads come tomorrow morning to bowl out Australia, the visitors would be looking to cut down the lead and take out any chances of their loss.

Notably, Australia already have lost the chance of winning back the Border-Gavaskar trophy after losing the first two Tests. The visitors currently trail 2-1 in the four-match series. India, however, might make a push for the victory as a win will guarantee them a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

