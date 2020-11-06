'He can never be MS Dhoni': Gautam Gambhir on Rishabh Pant

Team India is yet to fill the void left by MS Dhoni's retirement. Dhoni's prolific career and records make him one of the best in the game. After his retirement, Rishabh Pant was looked at as a replacement after making name for himself in Indian Premier League.

Pant was also fast-tracked into the Indian team and initially performed well for India. However, the young gun saw a decline in 2019 and 2020. He has had a poor IPL season this year and Gautam Gambhir said that he should not be compared to MS Dhoni.

He said: “First of all, you have to stop saying that Rishabh Pant is the next MS Dhoni. That is one thing which media needs to stop doing it. The more media talks about it, the more Rishabh Pant starts thinking on those chances. He can never be MS Dhoni. He has to be Rishabh Pant.”

“MS Dhoni probably had so much of range when he came on to international sixes. With Rishabh Pant, only because he could hit those big sixes and stuff, people started comparing him with someone like MS Dhoni. Rishabh Pant has a lot to improve, especially from the keeping point of views and from the batting point of view as well,” he added.

Pant has featured in 12 matches in this IPL and has scored only 285.