'Haven't been a match fixer': Michael Vaughan hits back at Salman Butt

Salman Butt had dismissed Michael Vaughan's comparison of Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson and called it "irrelevant". He went on to say that skipper Kohli has 70 centuries across all formats, whereas, Vaughan has none in ODI cricket. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan did not take these comments lightly and hit back at the former Pakistan batsman by reminding him of the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

ALSO READ: Salman Butt disagrees with Michael Vaughan's Virat Kohli-Kane Williamson comparison

"I've seen what Salman has said about me... that's fine and he is allowed his opinion but I wished he had such a clear thought of mind back in 2010 when he was Match Fixing," Vaughan tweeted.

Michael Vaughan lashed out at Butt on his official Facebook Page too and wrote: "You forgot to mention that I haven't been a match fixer' corrupting our great game' either like some...!!!!!!!!"

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt was involved in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal. He was stripped from his captaincy and banned from playing cricket for 10 years, of which five years was a suspended sentence. The player was convicted and jailed in November 2011. However, he was released in June 2012.

The ban on Butt was lifted in August 2015.

Earlier, Vaughan had said that Kane Williamson would have been the greatest player in cricket if he were an Indian pointing at Kohli's huge fanbase.

However, Butt gave his take on Vaughan's comparison on his YouTube channel and said: "Who has compared the two? Michael Vaughan. He was a brilliant captain for England, but the beauty at which he used to bat, his output wasn't on par. He was a good Test batsman but Vaughan never scored a single century in ODIs. Now, as an opener, if you haven't scored a century, it's not worth discussion. It’s just that he has a knack of saying things that stir up a debate. Besides, people have a lot of time to stretch a topic."