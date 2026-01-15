/Have Bangladesh players threatened a total boycott? Here's what we know so far

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has become a huge talking point in recent days as they continue to fight with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Amid their fight with ICC to relocate their matches in the upcoming T20 World Cup, internal issues within the BCB are also making news. According to reports, the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) has issued an ultimatum to the Director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), M Nazmul Islam, that if he doesn't resign from his post.

What is the matter?

The players have threatened to boycott all forms of cricket in Bangladesh after a recent controversy. CWAB President Mohammad Mithun stated that due to various controversial remarks made by BCB Director Nazmul Islam about the cricketers -- including calling former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal an "agent of India" -- the players are demanding his resignation.

"The director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), M Nazmul Islam, must resign by 1 PM (local time) Thursday. If he does not resign, the cricketers will boycott all forms of cricket. The ultimatum is that he must step down before the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match, which will begin at 1 PM Local Time," Mithun said in a press conference on Wednesday.

Earlier, former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal was derided as an "Indian agent" by none other than BCB director M Najmul Islam after Iqbal called for a dialogue to resolve current tensions in cricketing ties between the two nations due to the release of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Currently, BCB are in a tug of war with ICC and the BCCI, asking to relocate their matches in the T20 World Cup. The controversy came after the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were forced to remove Mustafizur Rahman from the team roster due to violence against the Hindu Community in Bangladesh. Later Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the IPL in the nation and is now seeking not travel to India for the T20 World Cup.