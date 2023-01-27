Hate crime suspected: Dummy of Vinicius Jr hanged in public in Madrid ahead of Atletico derby

Much before the start of the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on Thursday, a case of hate crime was reported in the city as a dummy of Real’s star winger Vinicius Jr was hanged from a highway bridge in public. The perpetrators used a black dummy figure with Vinicius Jr written on it, tied a rope around its neck, and hanged it from an overpass in the city with a banner saying ‘Madrid hates Real.’ Upon his arrival in Europe, the Brazilian winger was subjected to racist taunts more than once and he even went out on social media to complain about the same.

Although the message on the banner is often used by one of Atletico Madrid’s ultra fans groups, they didn’t take responsibility for the same when approached. In the wake of this incident, the Atletico club also released a statement saying it condemns such a shameful act and that they stick by its principle of not accepting racist slurs against any individual in any capacity.

“These are repugnant and inadmissible acts that shame society,” Atletico said in a statement. “Our condemnation of any act that attacks the dignity of persons or institutions is categorical and unreserved,” the club said. “The rivalry between the two clubs is the greatest, but so is respect. No individual, whatever their intentions or colors, can tarnish the coexistence between different supporters. It is everyone’s responsibility to avoid this,” the statement added.

Whereas Real Madrid, who received immense support over this case of hate crime, stated that such a lamentable and repugnant act of racism and xenophobia has no place in society.

“Attacks such as those suffered by our player, or those suffered by any sportsperson, have no place in a society such as ours,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Spanish league also stepped into it and condemned this hateful act asking authorities to investigate the matter and punish those responsible with ‘the most severe sentences.’

“Intolerance and violence have no place in our sport,” the Spanish league said in a statement.