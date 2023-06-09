Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury's 'fabulous evening' during the WTC Final

Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury can be called as the poets of their respective fields. Their commentary for any given match can mesmerise fans. A meeting between the two bards of commentary from England and India was always anticipated by their followers. It finally took place during the World Test Championship, which is currently taking place in England.

Peter Drury and Harsha Bhogle’s meeting took place after a recent Twitter comment made by an Indian cricket fan. The fan hoped that Drury and Bhogle would share the mic together someday. Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury In his Instagram post, Bhogle mentioned his meeting with Drury. “Fabulous evening talking football, cricket, broadcasting, and so much more with the genial Peter Drury. (That food was for 5 by the way!)” the commentator wrote.

Fans were super impressed by the photo, with many calling the moment “Voice of Football meets Voice of Cricket”.

“One mind boggling combo of voice and views of the respective games,” a user wrote.

Ahead of meeting Harsha Bhogle, Drury had expressed his excitement. "When I learned that I was associated with Harsha (Bhogle), I found that flattering. He is probably the only one who has never played first-class cricket. And I can promise you that I have never played football at the first-class level either. We are just lovers of sports who conjure up words to pay our bills!” the football commentator told Hindustan Times in a chat.