Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury's 'fabulous evening' during the WTC Final
Legendary football commentator Peter Drury had called Harsha Bhogle his hero and hoped that they could meet up during the World Test Championship final.
Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury can be called as the poets of their respective fields. Their commentary for any given match can mesmerise fans. A meeting between the two bards of commentary from England and India was always anticipated by their followers. It finally took place during the World Test Championship, which is currently taking place in England.
Peter Drury and Harsha Bhogle’s meeting took place after a recent Twitter comment made by an Indian cricket fan. The fan hoped that Drury and Bhogle would share the mic together someday.
Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury
In his Instagram post, Bhogle mentioned his meeting with Drury. “Fabulous evening talking football, cricket, broadcasting, and so much more with the genial Peter Drury. (That food was for 5 by the way!)” the commentator wrote.
Fans were super impressed by the photo, with many calling the moment “Voice of Football meets Voice of Cricket”.
“One mind boggling combo of voice and views of the respective games,” a user wrote.
Some imagined how great the duo would be in a commentary box together.
Peter Drury calls Harsha Bhogle “his hero”
Earlier, Peter Drury had called Harsha Bhogle “his hero” and hoped that they would be able to meet in London. The moment caught Harsha Bhogle's attention and he could not resist reposting it. “That is awfully nice of Peter but I do think he exaggerates too kindly. But I’ll take it!” he wrote.
Ahead of meeting Harsha Bhogle, Drury had expressed his excitement. "When I learned that I was associated with Harsha (Bhogle), I found that flattering. He is probably the only one who has never played first-class cricket. And I can promise you that I have never played football at the first-class level either. We are just lovers of sports who conjure up words to pay our bills!” the football commentator told Hindustan Times in a chat.
Even when Peter Drury chose to speak about his craft or appreciate a fellow compatriot, he was the epitome of eloquence. Both Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury are two of the most integral and influential figures in the realm of sports, whom fans dearly love and adore.