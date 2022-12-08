Harmanpreet Kaur says removal of Ramesh Powar as head coach was BCCI’s decision, dumps rift rumours

Indian women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur had her say on the removal of Ramesh Powar as the team's head coach months before the start of the T20 World Cup. Earlier, many reports suggested that because of a long-time rumoured rift between players and the coach, this call was taken, but Kaur didn’t buy any piece of this. Speaking ahead of the 1st T20I between India and Australia in Mumbai on Friday, Kaur said nothing of that sort (rumoured rift) is there inside the dressing room, and that the call is completely taken by the board.

"Well, it's nothing like that. I've always enjoyed working with Ramesh sir whenever I got an opportunity. We have learnt a lot from him and grown as a team," Kaur said in a presser.

Powar, who has now been moved to NCA to assist VVS Laxman in the spin bowling department, will remain available for everyone for any kind of assistance.

"It's the BCCI's decision who's moved to NCA. He will work there as the spin coach, and whenever we'll go to NCA, Ramesh sir is always available," she added.

Meanwhile, the board roped in Hrishikesh Kanitkar as the women’s team head batting coach; however, a proper head coach is yet to be named. Speaking highly of the former India all-rounder, Harmanpreet Kaur said,

"We had a very good experience with him when we were in Sri Lanka. He was always available whenever it's needed. He brings a lot of experience to the team. We are only looking forward and how we proceed further. We are in the right hands. We are fully okay with whatever the decision BCCI is taking.”