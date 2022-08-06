Harmanpreet Kaur-led India enter CWG 2022 final after beating England by 4 runs in a thriller

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team defeated England by 4 runs in a thrilling semi-final to book a spot in the final of women's cricket at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. It was an epic semi-final contest between the two sides, full of a lots of twists and turns before the Women in Blue eventually managed to come out on top against the hosts at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

India also managed to break the knockout jynx in big tournaments and will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and New Zealand in the final. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues were the stars for India with the bat as the duo played important knocks to help India post a strong total on the board, batting first in Birmingham.

More to follow...