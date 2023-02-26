'Harmanpreet can say all she likes': Alyssa Healy takes a dig at Indian captain for her 'unlucky' dismissal

Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy has taken a dig at Harmanpreet Kaur after the Indian captain called her dismissal in the semifinal 'unlucky'. Healy said Kaur could have easily passed the crease, had she put in the effort.

"Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky, but I mean at the end of the day she cruised back and probably could have been passed the crease, you know, an extra two metres if she genuinely put in the effort. So we'll take it," said Healy in an interview with ABC Sport.

The Australian opener did not hold back her punches and added, "You could say you're unlucky all your life, but it's generally about effort and energy at that moment in time. And I know that's something we speak about in the field in particular is putting in that effort and putting in that energy."

"I think that comes back to running between wickets as well. It's doing those little basics better than the opposition and that's how you win big tournaments. And I feel like we've been doing that quite well."

Chasing a record total of 173 to cement a place in the finals of the T20 World Cup, India were flying high as Kaur was dismantling the Australian bowlers for fun.

After reaching the half-century mark, it looked certain that Kaur would take India home. However, in an attempt to complete the second run, after slog-sweeping the ball to the deep square region, Kaur got her bat stuck in the ground outside the crease.

Healy, standing on the stumps made sure that she flicked the bails and appealed to the umpire. The dismissal alone changed the complexion of the game and India fell short by an agonising five runs.

Speaking after the match, Kaur said, "Can't feel unluckier than this! Everything was going in favour of us, but then came my run out. If my bat didn't get stuck, that run would have easily happened. If I had stayed till the last moment, the game would have finished an over before given the momentum we had.

"But even after that, Deepti Sharma was there, Richa Ghosh was there. I had belief that they could get the job done. If you have seen the matches till now, Richa had batted brilliantly. But after my dismissal, there were seven or eight dot balls and that was the turning point of the match. Otherwise, we had good momentum and things were going well."

