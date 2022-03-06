Happy we won against Pakistan, but lot of things to work on: India skipper Mithali Raj

Indian skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday said that her side might have won the match against Pakistan but there is a lot of work that needs to be done.

Fighting knocks of Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar were backed up by all-around bowling performance as India defeated Pakistan by 107 runs in the fourth game of the ongoing ICC Women's 50-over World Cup.

"I am happy we won the first game but a lot of things to work on. When you lose wickets in the middle order, it does put a lot of pressure. The top-order has to score runs in a big tournament like this. When you have allrounders like Sneh, Deepti and Pooja, we extend our batting line up," Mithali said after the game ended.

ALSO READ: India thrash Pakistan by 107 runs as Mithali Raj & Co. begin Women's World Cup 2022 campaign with a win

Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers as India posted 244/7.

Vastrakar and Rana formed a 122-run stand for the seventh wicket.

In the final five overs, India scored more runs to take the total past the 240-run mark.

India will next lock horns against New Zealand in the tournament on Thursday.