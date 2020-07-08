Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, wishes pour in for 'Dada'

The BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly turned 48 on Wednesday as wishes poured in for the former Indian skipper from all corners of the world. Known to be as one of the most daring captains, Ganguly changed the landscape of Indian cricket with his aggressive nature and hunger to win matches for India. Not only did he pulled India out of the grim scenario pertaining to match-fixing scandals in the late 90s, but the swashbuckling left-handed batsmen also formed a young team and went on to achieve great heights for the Men in Blue.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and many others took to social media platform Twitter to post wishes for Dada on his 48th birthday.

“Happy birthday Dadi! Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead,” wrote Tendulkar on Twitter.

Happy birthday Dadi!

Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead. pic.twitter.com/jOmq9XN07w — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2020

Whereas Kohli posted a short and sweet message for Ganguly as the current Indian skipper wrote: “Happy birthday dada. God bless you @SGanguly99”

Yuvraj Singh, who like many others made his debut under Ganguly’s leadership, wrote: “Happy Birthday to the undisputed Dada of Indian Cricket Birthday cake You have always led from the front, showing us what it means to be a true leader. I have learnt a lot from you & hope to become to others what you are to me. You are our eternal captain @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada”

Happy Birthday to the undisputed Dada of Indian Cricket 🎂 You have always led from the front, showing us what it means to be a true leader. I have learnt a lot from you & hope to become to others what you are to me. You are our eternal captain🙇@SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/MJKAwgGw1r — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 8, 2020

Happy Birthday Dada💙@SGanguly99 🎂🎂

The man who revolutionalized Indian cricket 🇮🇳

Your contribution to cricket both as a player, and a captain will be admired by the generations to come!

Have a fabulous year ahead🙏 pic.twitter.com/QRM29CdN6C — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 8, 2020

Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs scoring 7212 runs and 11,363 runs respectively. Furthermore, Dada also picked up 32 and 100 wickets in Tests and ODIs respectively.

