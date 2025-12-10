/Haider Ali suspension lifted as PCB grants full clearance for BPL return

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has granted Haider Ali full clearance to return to professional cricket, ending his provisional suspension and issuing him an NOC to play in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League. This decision brings a long and difficult phase in Haider’s career to a close.

Haider had been out of action for months after facing rape allegations during the Pakistan Shaheens’ tour of England. A UK-born Pakistani woman had filed a complaint in Manchester, which led to his arrest, bail and an immediate suspension from the PCB while police carried out their investigation. The case took a major turn in September when Manchester Police dropped all charges, saying there wasn’t enough evidence to take the matter to court.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Even after the legal case ended, Haider still needed the PCB’s approval to resume his career. The board reviewed the situation and, on Wednesday (Dec 12), officially lifted his suspension and cleared him to take part in the BPL. He joins a list of Pakistan players who have received NOCs for the tournament, including Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Khawaja Nafay and Ehsanullah.

For Haider, this clearance is a fresh start. He has already played 35 T20Is and two ODIs for Pakistan and was seen as a bright young batting prospect before this controversy halted his progress. With the suspension removed, he now has the chance to get back into rhythm and rebuild his confidence in a competitive league.