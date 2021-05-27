‘Had thoughts on whether I will be able to play cricket thereafter’ – R Ashwin on pulling out from IPL 2021

The BCCI indefinitely postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 owing to positive cases across multiple teams inside the bio-secure bubble. While all the players and staff participating in IPL 2021 have now returned back to their respective homes, Ravichandran Ashwin was one Indian player who pulled out of IPL 2021 mid-way.

Ashwin, who plays for IPL 2021 runners-up Delhi Capitals, decided to withdraw from the T20 tournament to be with his family. While Ashwin didn’t reveal the reason for his exit initially, his wife disclosed that as many as 10 people at their home had tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, the veteran spinner has opened up about the phase during IPL 2021 as he said that while almost everyone contracted the dreaded virus in his home, a few of his family members’ health deteriorated and were admitted to the hospital.

As things developed, Ashwin failed to be at peach inside IPL’s bio-secure bubble and the 34-year-old said that he couldn’t sleep due to the tension and stress for eight to 10 days.

Ashwin further revealed that he doubted whether he would be able to return to cricket.

“Almost everyone from my place had got affected due to COVID. In fact, a few of my cousins also got admitted and were serious and they somehow recovered. I couldn’t sleep for almost 8-9 days,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“Since I couldn’t sleep, it was really stressful for me. I was playing matches without getting any sleep. And since I found it really taxing, I had to quit IPL and go home midway. In fact, when I left, around that time, I had thoughts on whether I will be able to play cricket thereafter. But still, I did what was required at that point of time,” Ashwin stated.

Ashwin will be back in action when he takes the field for India in the World Test Championship final and five-Test series against England.