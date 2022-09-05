'Had said Pakistan will ruthlessly trounce India': Shoaib Akhtar on Babar & Co's thrilling win in Asia Cup

Pakistan bounced back to beat India by five wickets in their first Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. After losing their opener in the group stage, Pakistan made it even as they clinched a last-over thriller in Dubai after successfully chasing down the target of 182 runs with one ball to spare.

India had a strong total to defend but Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan once again showcased his class as he played a brilliant knock of 71 runs off 51 deliveries and combined with Mohammad Nawaz (42 off 20 balls) to set up a thrilling victory for his team.

Reacting to India's five-wicket defeat, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said he had already predicted Rohit Sharma & Co's thrashing at the hands of the Men in Green ahead of their Super Four clash. Akhtar made some cocky comments on Pakistan's win and claimed he had told his Indian fans to not get too happy after their win in the group stage.

“Meine Indians ko bhi kaha, bahut sare doosto ko bhi kaha tha ki itna khush hone ki zaruurat nahi hai, Pakistan will make a strong comeback, meine video mein bhi bola tha Pakistan ruthelessly marage Hindustan ko. (I told Indian fans and my friends to not get too happy as Pakistan will make a strong comeback and I had said in an earlier video that Pakistan will ruthlessly trounce India)," Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's message to his critics: 'I have played 14 years and it doesn't happen by chance'

Akhtar also went on to slam India's team selection for the game and said Rohit Sharma, and the Indian team management looked 'confused'. India had to make two forced changes in the playing XI on Sunday as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out due to a knee injury, while fast bowler Avesh Khan was down with fever and couldn't feature.

However, Akhtar said India need to decide who they want to play going forward between wicket-keepers Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik and if the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda are part of their future plans.

“India should decide what should be their final XI. Who is your future – is it Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hood or Ravi Bishnoi? Find you final XI at least first, because, this is confused selection from India and I don’t know why is there so much confusion,” said the former Pakistan pacer.

Also Read: We'll not always have success with that approach, but we are okay with that: Rohit Sharma after Pakistan loss

India and Pakistan can meet for the third time in the tournament if both teams manage to make it to the final. While Pakistan are well placed after beating India in their first Super Four game, India need to win their remaining two matches against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to stand a chance.