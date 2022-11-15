Gujarat Titans release Jason Roy and 3 others after trading Lockie and Gurbaz ahead of IPL 2023 auction

Gujarat Titans stunned the favourites last season to script history by lifting their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their debut season in the league. The Titans have retained the majority of their title-winning squad from last season and won't be looking at a major overhaul at the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction.

The reigning IPL champions released only six players as they finalised their retention list ahead of the deadline on Tuesday (November 15). Titans have parted ways with England opener Jason Roy, Dominic Drakes, Varun Aaron, and Gurkeerat Singh.

Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz were two players traded by them during the trading window ahead of the retention deadline. The Titans have retained a total of 18 players, including captain Hardik Pandya and their superstars like Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, and David Miller among others.

However, despite releasing only six players in total, Gujarat Titans still have a healthy purse remaining heading into the mini-auction next month. They will have a total purse of Rs 19.25 crore (INR 192.5 million) at the auction and will be hoping to add some quality players to their existing squad.

Here is the complete list of players released by Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2023 auction:

Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominis Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

Here is the complete list of players retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2023 auction:

Shubman Gill, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan

Purse remaining - Rs 19.25 crore (INR 192.5 million)