Guess who? Chris Gayle picks THIS star Indian batsman to break his T20 record of 175 runs in an inning

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle is arguably one of the most destructive T20 batsmen in the world and holds the record for most runs in a T20 innings since 2013. Gayle, who calls himself Universe Boss, scored a mammoth 175 not out in 2013 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) while batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against now-defunct Pune Warriors India (PWI).

The fact that even after 10 years the record is still intact, speaks volumes about that blazing innings Gayle had played. A number of batsmen have come close to the record such as Aaron Finch (172), Hamilton Masakadza (162 not out), and Dewald Brevis (162), but none of them have been able to breach the barrier so far.

Recently, Gayle spoke on JioCinema's 'Legend Speak' and picked a batsman who he thinks could break his record of 175 runs in a T20 inning. The batsman Gayle picked is KL Rahul, his former teammate at RCB. Gayle gave the reason that Rahul is very dangerous and can go past 175 if gets a good start.

"For one I think KL Rahul! On his day, he can do it. I don't think he believes in his ability to get that big score but listen to me, we all have seen KL Rahul on the go and if he decided to bat like that sometimes, if not most times which I'd love to see, he definitely can get that. Because when he gets from 15th to the 20th [over], he is very dangerous down there at the death as well, batting-wise. If he gets a good start and gets a big hundred he can definitely get past 175," said Gayle.

Rahul, who recently was dropped from Indian Test side following a string of low-scores, notched up a match-winning 75 off 91 against Australia in the first match of three-ODI series in Mumbai.

In IPL, KL Rahul plays and captains Lucknow Super Giants and has a top score of 132 which he scored in 2020 IPL season against his former team RCB while playing for Kings XI Punjab. The 2023 season of the IPL is set to kick-off on March 31.

