WATCH: Virat Kohli's FOOTWORK on Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' goes viral during 1st ODI vs Australia

Indian batsman Virat Kohli got the internet buzzing with his 'footwork' during the first ODI in Mumbai against Australia in Mumbai. The footwork, however, wasn't the conventional one as Kohli showed his skills on the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' and not during his batting.

In a video going viral on internet, Virat, while standing in slips, can be seen doing the hook step of the famous dance song. Have a look at the video here:

The video was even shared by the RRR movie's twitter handle as well.

Talking about the match, Kohli had nothing much to dance about as he was trapped LBW by Mitchell Starc after scoring just four runs. India, however, went on to win the match by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three match series.

Chasing a target of 189, India were five down on 83 inside 20 overs. KL Rahul (75 off 91 not out) and Player-of-the-Match Ravindra Jadeja (45 off 69 not out) added 108 runs for the sixth wicket to see India through inside forty overs. Mitchell Starc was the top performer from Australia, taking 3/49 in 9.5 overs. Marcus Stoinis took the rest two wickets for 27 runs in seven overs.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each as Australia had a dramatic collapse, going 188/10 from 129/2.

Australia were going strong with Mitchell Marsh on crease, having scored 81 off 64 before Ravindra Jadeja lured him with a flighted ball which Marsh tried to hoick on the on-side but was caught at backward point. Jadeja took two wickets for 46 runs in nine overs before scoring 45 not out with the bat. Kuldeep Yadav and stand-in Hardik Pandya also took one wicket each on a spicy Mumbai pitch.