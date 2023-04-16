GT vs RR playing XI: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match preview and prediction

GT vs RR playing XI: Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, April 16, as both teams look ahead to continue their winning streak and move further up on the points table. GT started the tournament on a promising note, however, they stumbled against KKR in their third match. Rinku Singh smashed five sixes off the last over to take the victory away from GT’s hands. On the other hand, RR also looks well-shaped, after having won 3 matches out of 4. As the two teams prepare to battle it out at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, let’s look at the playing XI of the two teams.

GT vs RR predicted playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya©, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson©(wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

Who is expected to win the GT vs RR match?

With hardly anything separating the two sides, this game is probably too close to call. Although the defeat suffered by GT in Ahmedabad was an unexpected loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), it nonetheless revealed some chinks in their armour.

The chasing team will probably prevail in the match between GT and RR. When the toss factor is kept aside, Rajasthan might actually be somewhat in the lead, particularly if Trent Boult fully recovers from his injury.

Prediction: RR to win the match.

GT vs RR Head to Head record

The current head-to-head record between GT and RR is 3-0. Both teams have faced off against one another three times so far, with Gujarat winning all three matches, including the IPL 2022 grand finale.

With Hardik Pandya's 87*, GT defeated RR for the first time in a league match in 2022. The two teams met later in the campaign, and in Qualifier 1, GT won by a margin of seven wickets. Last but not least, GT defeated the RR in the IPL 2022 grand finale; thanks to skipper Pandya's outstanding performance.

Where will GT vs RR match be played?

GT vs RR match will be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

When will GT vs RR match be played?

The GT vs RR match will be played on Sunday, April 16, at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the GT vs RR match be streamed live?