GT vs MI Qualifier 2 Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

GT vs MI Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Gujarat Titan will take on Mumbai Indians in the third playoff match of the IPL season 2023 on Friday, May 25. The clash, Qualifier 2 will take place at the home ground of Gujarat Titans, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The second qualifier match will be interesting to watch as both teams will try hard to secure the final spot in the IPL 2023 finale. Hardik Pandya-led GT will look to bounce back from the Qualifier 1 loss to Chennai Super Kings, while Rohit Sharam-led MI aim to continue their winning spree from their Eliminator victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head details: GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Gujarat and Mumbai have faced each other in 3 matches in IPL. Out of these 3 games, Gujarat has won 1 whereas Mumbai has come out victorious on 2 occasions. Hence, the head-to-head record of GT vs MI stands at 2-1.

Matches played: 3

Matches won by Gujarat Titans: 1

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 2 GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Pitch report The Narendra Modi Stadium has been batting-friendly so far but has provided little assistance for new ball bowlers. The average score batting first in IPL at the venue is 168 and batting second is 155. GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Weather update A sunny day with a max temperature of 40 degrees Celsius is expected to get a little better during the playing hours with a max temperature of 35 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain. So, the weather is unlikely to play spoilsport in Friday's qualifier 2 match. GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Playing XI Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, HH Pandya(C), DA Miller, R Tewatia, D Shanaka, Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Rashid Khan, M Shami, MM Sharma, DG Nalkande, Noor Ahmad

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), SA Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, H Shokeen, C Green, Piyush Chawla, Ishan Kishan(wk), JP Behrendorff, Akash Mandwaal, CJ Jordan GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Gujarat Titans will win today’s match. GT vs MI- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app

