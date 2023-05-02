GT vs DC Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

GT vs DC Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Gujarat Titans will take on Delhi Capitals in match no. 44 of the IPL season 2023 on Tuesday, May 2. The clash will take place at the home ground of Gujarat, the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gujarat is at the top of the points table right now, with 6 wins and 2 losses in 8 matches. They won their last match against Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets while chasing a target of 179 runs.

Delhi, on the other hand, started with an off-show as they lost 5 matches straight in the 2023 season. But they bounced back with a couple of wins but once again faltered in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad where they lost by 9 runs. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with just 2 wins in 9 matches.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the teams’ head-to-head: GT vs DC- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have played only one match with each other in the IPL and GT leads the head-to-head record against DC by 1-0. GT joined the IPL last year only and is coming out as a better team than DC.

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have never played a match in Ahmedabad before. Hence, the head-to-head record between the two teams at the Narendra Modi Stadium stands at 0-0.

Matches played: 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans: 1

Matches won by Delhi Capitals: 0 GT vs DC- IPL 2023: Pitch report The surface here will be good for batting and there will be some help for the pacers initially. The average score batting first is 170 and both teams will prefer chasing considering dew might play a role in the latter half of the game. GT vs DC- IPL 2023: Weather update The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be mostly clear on May 2. The wind speed will be around 6-10 km/h during the day. The temperature could hover around 25 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 54-64 per cent. GT vs DC- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Philip Salt(wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Priyam Garg, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan GT vs DC- IPL 2023: Prediction Prediction: Gujarat Titans will win today’s match. GT vs DC- IPL 2023: Broadcasting & live-streaming details Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live broadcast: Star Sports

Live streaming: JioCinema app



