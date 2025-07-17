Open Leaderboard 2025: WATCH | Fitzpatrick joins Olesen, Li at top with Calamity Corner birdie

The 153rd Open Championship started on Thursday (Jul 17) at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland with Jacob Skov Olesen, Haotong Li and Matt Fitzpatrick sharing the lead after Round 1. All three players finished with four-under par 67 on the first day of the year's last major. Olesen was the first to reach at the top with four birdies and an eagle. He would have been the sole leader if not for his second bogey at the 18th hole. Li was first to tie with Olesen after his bogey-free opening round. Fitzpatrick, however, reached for the top with a sensational chip-birdie at the 16th hole - also called Calamity Corner. Have a look at the shot below:

World number 1 Scottie Scheffler is right behind the top three with three-under par 68 after the first round. He shares the second position five other players including British Jordan Matthew. Home favorite and former winner Rory McIlroy came out of a horrible start to finish joint 13 with two-under par 69 after the first round. Have a look at the leaderboard below:

Jacob Skov Olesen (four-under 67)

Haotong Li (four-under 67)

Matt Fitzpatrick (four-under 67)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (four-under 67)

Harris English (four-under 67)

Lucas Glover (four-under 67)

Scottie Scheffler (four-under 68)

Jordan Matthew (four-under 68)

Sadom Kaewkanjana (four-under 68)

Romain Langasque (four-under 68)

Maverick McNealy (four-under 68)

Tyrrell Hatton (four-under 68)

Where to watch The Open live?

The Open 2025 can be watched live on the Championship's website from laptop or desktop. It can also be watched live on the Open app on mobile.

What is the weather prediction for the Open day 2?

There's a bit of rain prediction for day 2 of the Open Championship 2025 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

What is the tee time for the Open 2025 on day 2?