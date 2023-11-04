Golf: Colombia's Camilo Villegas leads by two at US PGA Tour

Colombia's Camilo Villegas carded a second straight eight-under par 64 on Friday to grab a two-shot lead in the US PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship in Los Cabos, Mexico. Villegas, who claimed the most recent of his four tour titles back in 2014, opened with a 10-foot eagle at Cardonal at Diamante -- the first Tiger Woods-designed course to be used for a PGA Tour event -- and added eight birdies with two bogeys to build a 36-hole total of 16-under 128.

He was two strokes clear of US veteran Matt Kuchar, who had seven birdies without a bogey in his second straight 65 for 130. Germany's Stephan Jaeger and American Justin Suh both posted 65s to share third on 131 in the fifth of seven tournaments making up FedEx Cup Fall -- the group of tournaments played after the Tour Championship that finalizes eligibility for the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Villegas, who started the day two shots off the lead, said he "set the tone" with his eagle and two birdies to open his round. After a three-putt bogey on the fourth he birdied the sixth, and after a bogey at the seventh he had five more birdies the rest of the way, including three straight to end his round.

"Eighteen was a good one," he said. "To make a four on that one, it makes dinner taste a little better." Despite his quick start, Villegas said patience was key in a round in which players were waiting on almost every hole.

"Pace of play was really, really slow," he said. "Sometimes it was a little tricky to focus. I kept it pretty chill with my caddie and my playing group and just tried to keep the momentum going on a slow day." Kuchar characterized his round as "good, steady golf."