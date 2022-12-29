Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: How to watch LaLiga 2022-23 live online, prediction, lineups, Squad

Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: The Spanish football league LaLiga resumes today (Thursday, December 29) after a long FIFA World Cup gap. The opening match of this leg will be played between Girona and Rayo Vallecano. Andoni Iraola's men (Rayo Vallecano) have gone unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions and will look to keep that streak going. Speaking of Girona, the team was eliminated from the Copa del Rey last Thursday after a 2-1 defeat to lower-tier CP Cacereno. This came after an impressive run of two wins and a draw in four friendlies during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Girona will now try to pick up where they left off in La Liga. They have a two-game winning streak in the league and are ranked 13th in the standings. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST today and will be telecasted live on Sports 18 TV channel and Jio Cinema.