Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: How to watch LaLiga 2022-23 live online, prediction, lineups, Squad
Story highlights
Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: The match between Girona and Rayo Vallecano will be played today at 9:30 PM IST at Estadi Montilivi stadium. All details regarding Livesteam and the TV channel broadcast of the match are given in the article
Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: The Spanish football league LaLiga resumes today (Thursday, December 29) after a long FIFA World Cup gap. The opening match of this leg will be played between Girona and Rayo Vallecano. Andoni Iraola's men (Rayo Vallecano) have gone unbeaten in their last five home games in all competitions and will look to keep that streak going. Speaking of Girona, the team was eliminated from the Copa del Rey last Thursday after a 2-1 defeat to lower-tier CP Cacereno. This came after an impressive run of two wins and a draw in four friendlies during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Girona will now try to pick up where they left off in La Liga. They have a two-game winning streak in the league and are ranked 13th in the standings. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST today and will be telecasted live on Sports 18 TV channel and Jio Cinema.
Girona vs Rayo Vallecano match details
The opening match of the second leg of the Spanish football league LaLiga will be played between Girona and Rayo Vallecano. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST on December 29. The venue of the match is Estadi Montilivi stadium.
Where to watch Girona vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match in India? Livestream details and TV broadcast channel
Viacom has all the rights to telecast Girona vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match in India, so the LaLiga 2022-23 season will be broadcast live on India's Sports18 TV channel. The live stream will also be available on OTT platforms Voot and Jio Cinema.
Girona vs Rayo Vallecano predicted lineups
Girona possible starting lineup:
Gazzaniga; Martinez, Bueno, D Lopez, Espinosa; Villa, Herrera, Romeu, A Garcia, Valery; Castellanos
Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:
Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, F Garcia; Comesana, Valentin; Palazon, U Lopez, A Garcia; Falcao
LaLiga season 2022-23 schedule for December, fixture and timings
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Dec 29
|Girona vs Rayo Vallecano
|9.30 PM
|Dec 29
|Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao
|11.45 PM
|Dec 30
|Atletico Madrid vs Elche
|02.00 AM
|Dec 30
|Getafe vs Mallorca
|9.30 PM
|Dec 30
|Cadiz vs Almeria
|11.45 PM
|Dec 30
|Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla
|11.45 PM
|Dec 31
|Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid
|02.00 AM
|Dec 31
|Barcelona vs Espanyol
|6.30 PM
|Dec 31
|Real Sociedad vs Osasuna
|8.45 PM
|Dec 31
|Villarreal vs Valencia
|8.45 PM