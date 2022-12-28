La Liga 2022-23 New Updates: Schedule, Date, Time, Point Table, Live Streaming, teams, Squads and Key Matches
Story highlights
La Liga 2022-23 New Updates: : Qatar FIFA World Cup is over but the action returns as the Spanish Football league LaLiga returns this Thursday. All details about the upcoming matches, including the schedule, timings and live stream are given in the article
La Liga 2022-23 New Updates: : Qatar FIFA World Cup is over but the action returns as the Spanish Football league LaLiga returns this Thursday. All details about the upcoming matches, including the schedule, timings and live stream are given in the article
La Liga 2022-23 New Updates: , one of the most popular professional sports leagues globally, resumes this Thursday, December 29th after a long FIFA World Cup gap. Various players who were seen in action in Qatar will return to the fray in the Spanish league. LaLiga will see the return of 2022 FIFA World Cup winners such as Rodrigo De Paul for Atletico de Madrid and Alejandro Gomez for Sevilla FC, as well as members of the French runner-up squad such as Ousmane Dembele for FC Barcelona and Antoine Griezmann for Atletico de Madrid. The 15th round of matches of LaLiga will be played between Thursday and Saturday. Several players will be worth keeping an eye on over the next few weeks during the LaLiga matches, including Gerard Moreno (Villarreal CF), Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) and Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).
Where to watch LaLiga matches in India? Livestream details and TV broadcast channel
Viacom has all the rights to telecast LaLiga in India, so the LaLiga 2022-23 season will be broadcast live on India's Sports18 TV channel. The live stream will also be available on OTT platforms Voot and Jio Cinema.
LaLiga matches full schedule, fixtures and timings
LaLiga season 2022-23 schedule for December, fixture and timings
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Dec 29
|Girona vs Rayo Vallecano
|9.30 PM
|Dec 29
|Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao
|11.45 PM
|Dec 30
|Atletico Madrid vs Elche
|02.00 AM
|Dec 30
|Getafe vs Mallorca
|9.30 PM
|Dec 30
|Cadiz vs Almeria
|11.45 PM
|Dec 30
|Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla
|11.45 PM
|Dec 31
|Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid
|02.00 AM
|Dec 31
|Barcelona vs Espanyol
|6.30 PM
|Dec 31
|Real Sociedad vs Osasuna
|8.45 PM
|Dec 31
|Villarreal vs Valencia
|8.45 PM