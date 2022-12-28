La Liga 2022-23 New Updates: Schedule, Date, Time, Point Table, Live Streaming, teams, Squads and Key Matches

La Liga 2022-23 New Updates: , one of the most popular professional sports leagues globally, resumes this Thursday, December 29th after a long FIFA World Cup gap. Various players who were seen in action in Qatar will return to the fray in the Spanish league. LaLiga will see the return of 2022 FIFA World Cup winners such as Rodrigo De Paul for Atletico de Madrid and Alejandro Gomez for Sevilla FC, as well as members of the French runner-up squad such as Ousmane Dembele for FC Barcelona and Antoine Griezmann for Atletico de Madrid. The 15th round of matches of LaLiga will be played between Thursday and Saturday. Several players will be worth keeping an eye on over the next few weeks during the LaLiga matches, including Gerard Moreno (Villarreal CF), Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) and Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid).