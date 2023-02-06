Ghana football star Christian Atsu missing after catastrophic earthquakes jolted Turkiye: Report

Christian Atsu, Ghana's national football team player, is reportedly missing in Turkiye in the aftermath of massive earthquakes that hit the Middle East nation. The 31-year-old has been playing for Hatayspor in Antakya city in the Turkish Super Lig, since September after stints with Newcastle United, Everton, and Porto. According to several reports the player is believed to be caught in the catastrophic earthquakes that struck Turkiye and Syria on Monday. Newcastle is now eagerly awaiting word of Atsu and has tweeted a message filled with hope.

In a tweet, Newcastle wrote, “Praying for some positive news."

The Hatayspor player and the club's sports director, Taner Savut, have gone missing after club members and other staff members were pulled from the wreckage following the earthquakes, as per Turkish reports.

Atsu played with Newcastle for five seasons after arriving on loan from Chelsea in 2016. During his stint with Newcastle, he assisted the team in regaining Premier League status. Hatayspor's is based out of Antakya, a city in the southern Hatay province of Turkiye, not far from the Syrian border.

On Sunday, Atsu participated in the match, entering as a substitute and scoring the game-winning goal against Kasimpasa at home. Early on Monday morning, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Turkiye and northern Syria. The deadly quake was followed by another 7.5-magnitude jolt.

So far, at least 2,300 people are confirmed dead in Turkey and Syria. Thousands of buildings have been brought down to rubble in the two countries. The death toll is expected to rise as many are still believed to be trapped beneath the debris of the crumbled buildings.

Since the earthquake disaster, dozens of nations and organisations have offered to help with rescue operations in northwest Syria and southeast Turkey.

