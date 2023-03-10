GG-W vs DC-W: When & where to watch WPL 2023 match live on mobile, TV- Check updated points table

GG-W vs DC-W Live: Gujarat Giants will square off with Delhi Capitals on Saturday evening, March 11. After two consecutive wins, Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals were humbled in their third league match by the top-tier team of the season, Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Delhi Capitals were defeated by 8 wickets, but they continue to retain their second spot in the points table.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants pulled off their first win of the edition against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs on Wednesday. After a power-packed performance in the last match, the team will now have to go ahead without injured Beth Mooney. She will be replaced by South African batter, Laura Wolvaardt.



GG-W vs DC-W Live: WPL 2023 Squad details

Gujarat Giants: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana (c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Shefali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

GG-W vs DC-W Live: WPL 2023 Updated points table

Position Team Played Won Lost Points 1 Mumbai Indians 3 3 0 6 2 Delhi Capitals 2 2 1 4 3 UP Warriorz 2 2 1 2 4 Gujarat Giants 3 1 2 2 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 0 3 0

GG-W vs DC-W Live: When is the match of Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals?- Date

The match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played on Saturday, March 11.

GG-W vs DC-W Live: Where is the match of Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals?- Venue

The match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played on Saturday, March 11 at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

GG-W vs DC-W Live: At what time the match of Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals will start?- Time

The match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be played on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 pm IST.

TOSS: The Women’s Premier League match toss between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will take place at 7.00 PM IST.

GG-W vs DC-W Live: Where to watch the match of Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals on TV?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be broadcasted on Sports 18 Network.

GG-W vs DC-W Live: How to live-stream the match of Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals on mobile and laptop?

The match between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app.

