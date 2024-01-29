Getafe vs Granada La Liga Live Streaming: How to watch La Liga on TV, mobile in India, UK, US and Spain

Getafe vs Granada La Liga Live Streaming: Getafe will lock horns with Granada in the ongoing La Liga Football League 2023-24. They will enter the field after suffering successive home losses for the first time in the season. Their Copa del Rey journey ended with a 3-1 home defeat to Sevilla in the last 16. However, they have lost only once at home in La Liga, averaging two points per game.

The capital club has not lost in any of their previous 11 as hosts, collecting seven league wins. However, their place in the La Liga top half is at risk, and their chances of going to the UEFA Championship are dimming. But hope remains for them as they are unbeaten in four league meetings with Granada.

Meanwhile, Granada sits at the 19th position in the table. In their previous match, they lost to Atletico Madrid. The Andalusian team was promoted to Spain's top division last year after finishing first in the Segunda Division. However, their efforts to maintain their status have been unsuccessful. Although Medina has recently brought Club Brugge's full-back Faitout Maouassa on loan, Granada, who concede an average of two goals per game, may require additional defensive reinforcements to avoid relegation.

Getafe vs Granada La Liga Live Streaming

When is the Getafe vs Granada La Liga match? (Date)

Getafe will clash with Granada in the La Liga on Tuesday (Jan 30).

When will the Getafe vs Granada La Liga match start? (Time)

The Getafe vs Granada La Liga match will commence at 01:30 am IST in India.

Where is the Getafe vs Granada La Liga match being played? (Venue)

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Spin will host the Getafe vs Granada La Liga match.

Where can I watch the Getafe vs Granada La Liga match in India on TV? (TV Channels)

Sports 18 3 and Sports 18 HD are the TV channels which will telecast the Getafe vs Granada match live in India.

How to watch the Getafe vs Granada La Liga match on mobile? (Live Streaming App)

JioCinema will broadcast the live streaming of the Getafe vs Granada La Liga match in India.

How to watch Getafe vs Granada La Liga in the UK, US and Spain?

Here's the list of official channels for the UK, US and Spain:

Spain: Movistar LALIGA TV, LALIGA TV HYPERMOTION, LALIGA TV Bar

United Kingdom: Viaplay, LALIGA TV

United States: ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Getafe vs Granada Possible Starting Lineups

Getafe: Soria, Iglesias, Alderete, Alvarez, Rico; Mata, Djene, Maksimovic, Greenwood; Unal, Mayoral

Granada: Batalla, Ricard, Mendez, Miquel, Neva; Gumbau, Ruiz, Villar; Zaragoza, Uzuni, Callejon