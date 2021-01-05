Get COVID-19 vaccine and watch Khabib Nurmagomedov-UAE Warriors 15 live event!

The UAE Warriors 15 event, organised in partnership with Khabib Nurmagomedov, is set to take place on January 15 at the Jiu-jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi. The much-awaited event, featuring Nurmagomedov, will be open to fans who have already taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

A joint venture with Nurmagomedov's Eagle Fighting Championship, the UAE Warriors 15 will commemorate Khabib's father and longtime coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who died in July 2019.

Reportedly, UAE Warriors 15 is set to be the first major sporting event in Abu Dhabi to welcome spectators since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Palms Sports, working on UAE Warriors, said that they are working closely with the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) to ensure the safe staging of the event.

"The joint EAGLE FC and UAE WARRIORS tournament, which will take place in Dubai on January 15, will be open to the public. The fighting promotion administration has reached a mutual agreement on spectators' admission upon proof of a special document indicating the vaccination against COVID-19, received in Dubai. We remind you that the tournament will be held at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena on January 15. If you received the COVID-19 vaccination now, you are clear to watch EFC & UAE tournament!"

“That’s the beauty of this,” said Fouad Darwish, general manager of Palms Sports. “It’s going to be a very special event. As always, UAE Warriors and Palms Sports like to be pioneers in everything that we do.

“It’s going to be the very first association with another entity, where we’re working with the Eagle Fighting Championship, while this is a very important event because it’s in commemoration of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. We’re hosting it in his honour," said Fouad Darwish, General Manager of Palms Sports

UAE Warriors 15 will have 15 bouts with Nurmagomedov providing nine fighters from his team. Nurmagomedov has been an ardent supporter of UAE Warriors and attended various events in past as a guest. “First and foremost, Khabib is a champion of many here,” Darwish said. “He has captured the hearts of many fighters - amateurs and professionals - and many supporters. And Khabib considers Abu Dhabi his second home.

“Khabib’s father was a dear friend to many here as well. He did so much for his kids, his country and many others, and for the sport of MMA so we are privileged to venerate such a world-class, kind man. My chairman, Abdulmunam Al Hashemi, goes way back with the family, and our leaders here all recognise Khabib’s accomplishments.

“So with our relationship, with the unwavering support we have seen from Khabib, it’s the least we can do to reciprocate some of the good he has given us. His father was a father to us all.”