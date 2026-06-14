/Germany's Manuel Neuer to start against debutants Curaçao at FIFA World Cup: Nagelsmann

Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will start for Germany in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against debutants Curaçao on Sunday (Jun 14), head coach Julian Nagelsmann said on the eve of the game. Germany’s tournament opener will see Neuer back in the playing XI for the first time since the Euro 2024 quarterfinal loss against Spain. It will also mark Neuer’s fifth FIFA World Cup appearance, having made his tournament debut in the 2010 edition in South Africa.

"All the players are fit, and Manu will start," Nagelsmann said at his pre-match press conference.

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Retired since August 2024, Neuer did a U-turn on his international retirement, with Nagelsmann shockingly bringing him back for the showpiece event. Neuer was part of Bayern Munich’s successful domestic campaign, where they won the Bundesliga and reached the UCL semifinals.



Meanwhile, the 2014 World Cup winner has had to nurse a calf injury in the buildup to the 2026 tournament and played no part in the 4-0 friendly win against Finland and the 2-0 victory against the USA.



Nagelsmann compared the meeting of the four-time World Cup winners with the team from the tiny Caribbean island to a domestic club match.



"This is a German Cup situation. David versus Goliath," he said. “The Curacao players are all well-trained and can go into the tournament without pressure. That always makes an opponent dangerous," Nagelsmann said.



"You never win a match just because you're the favourites. We will win a match only if we produce a perfect performance.



“We're going to try to show our best level.”

All eyes on Germany's tournament opener

Germany will face the tournament debutants Curaçao in their Group E fixture. While Germany has a rich footballing history, having won four World Cups, the second joint-most with Italy, the Caribbean island nation will appear at this global stage for the first time.

With no massive history, they have a chance to create one of their own during their high-flying FIFA World Cup tie.