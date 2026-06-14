/GER vs CUW & NED vs JPN, FIFA World Cup 2026: Live streaming, TV channel and IST kick-off times in India

The four-time World Cup winner, Germany, will begin its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against debutants Curaçao on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. While Germany has a rich footballing history, the Caribbean island nation will aim to create one of its own in its first-ever World Cup match. Given that the two nations compete in different confederations, with Germany competing in UEFA (Europe) and Curaçao being a member of CONCACAF (North, Central America, and Caribbean), the two had never met before at any competition or in a friendly, marking this as their first-ever face-off.

The tiny nation, placed in Group E, qualified for its first showpiece event by beating Jamaica in the Concacaf qualifiers and is coached by seasoned Dutch coach Dick Advocaat. Germany, on the other hand, overcame early struggles to reach another World Cup.

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Germany vs Curaçao – Previous Results

The two teams haven’t met before at any tournament and will face each other for the first time on Sunday evening.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Germany vs Curaçao FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Germany and Curaçao will be telecast live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports Network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to live-stream Germany vs Curaçao FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Germany and Curaçao will be streamed live on the Zee5 website and app (https://www.zee5.com/).

Germany vs Curaçao starts at 10:30 PM IST on Sunday (Jun 14).

Netherlands vs Japan

The biggest game on day four of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 is between the Netherlands and Japan at the Dallas Stadium in Dallas late on Monday morning (Jun 15) at 00:30 AM.

Japan, which successfully qualified for its eighth successive World Cup, will face its toughest test in the three-time finalists, the Dutch, with the winner likely to lead Group F.

Netherlands vs Japan – Previous Results

The Netherlands and Japan faced off only thrice across all competitions, with the Dutch having the upper hand over their Asian opponents. In three contested matches, the Netherlands won twice, scoring six goals, while Japan scored only two, with one game ending in a draw.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 match live in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between the Netherlands and Japan will be telecast live on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports Network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD) in India.

How to live-stream the Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?