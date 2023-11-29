Gautam Gambhir backs BCCI's decision to extend Rahul Dravid's contract ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Former India opener and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has backed the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to extend the contract of head coach Rahul Dravid. Having enjoyed a successful stint as the gaffer of the side Dravid’s deal was up after India’s ODI World Cup campaign, however, on Wednesday (Nov 29), the BCCI opted to extend the contract that will run at least until the 2024 T20 World Cup. According to Gambhir, it is the best possible thing that can happen to Indian cricket as the national side continues to make progress despite its failure to win an ICC trophy in the last decade.

Gambhir backs Dravid’s extension

"It's a good thing. The T20 World Cup is around the corner. It's what, seven months away? You don't want to change the entire support staff. It's good that Rahul has accepted it," Gambhir was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Hopefully, we can continue to dominate and play some good cricket, [which is] what India has done for quite a long time. T20 format is a different format, it's a more challenging format," Gambhir further added.

The 50-year-old took over the helm of the national side after the conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup in UAE. He signed a two-year deal to succeed then-head coach Ravi Shastri and led the Indian team to the semifinal of the 2022 T20 World Cup while also reaching the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) earlier this year.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS 4th T20: Weather and pitch report from Raipur ahead of India vs Australia 4th T20 match

Under Dravid’s guidance and Rohit Sharma’s captaincy India successfully reached the final of the ODI World Cup without any scratch. But the Men in Blue were narrowed down to a defeat in the final which saw them end as the second best in the tournament.

With Dravid earning plenty of credit for his work in the last two years, the BCCI approached him to take duties during the upcoming South Africa tour. The Indian team is set to play two Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is during the Proteas away series.